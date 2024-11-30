Hamas publishes video of US-Israeli hostage in Gaza

Protesters in Tel Aviv call for the release of Gaza hostages

JERUSALEM, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Palestinian militant group Hamas published a video of an Israeli-American hostage on Saturday, in which he pleads for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to secure his release from captivity.

There was no immediate comment from the family of hostage Edan Alexander, 20, or from Israeli authorities who have described previous such videos as cruel psychological warfare.

Around half of the 101 foreign and Israeli hostages still held incommunicado in Gaza are believed to still be alive. All but four of them were abducted during Hamas’ Oct. 7 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Hamas leaders were expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for ceasefire talks with Egyptian officials to explore ways to reach a deal that could secure the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.