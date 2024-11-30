Britain to train Lebanese army’ to help secure Israel-Hezbollah truce

Summary

Britain will train and support the Lebanese army to help secure the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said. Dozens of British troops have been in Lebanon since last September to train and advise the country’s armed forces as part of a sensitive mission, The Times reported on September 22nd

The Lebanese ambassador to the U.K., Rami Mortada, was quoted as saying : “The British Army is a very close partner to the Lebanese armed forces. They have been very active in training, providing equipment and technical advice. “Specifically on the situation in south Lebanon, the U.K. was also very proactive in trying to play its role in what we refer to as the de-escalation scheme.”

Joe Biden is set to start a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire after the US President announced the truce in Lebanon, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said

Thousands of residents from south Lebanon started returning to their homes hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect , many couldn’t identify their homes because so many were leveled

Hamas is ready to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, a senior official in the Palestinian group said, after a truce was agreed in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said it hit “dozens” of Hezbollah targets before the ceasefire deal took effect.

Ceasefire hopes of the town where 12 Druze children were killed in a rocket attack. The town of Majdel Shams suffered a rocket attack that originated from Lebanon and killed 12 children and teenagers as they played on a football field in July. Israel and the US accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack. Hezbollah denied it was responsible, but its commander who was in charge of the attack was later assassinated by Israel.