Lebanon’s army chief Joseph Aoun, a man with a tough mission

Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun, who is being touted as a possible candidate for the presidency, is a man with a tough mission following an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire that relies heavily on his troops deploying in the south.

Aoun, 60, was set to retire last January after heading the army since 2017, but has had his mandate extended twice — the last time on Thursday.

The army, widely respected and a rare source of unity in a country riven by sectarian and political divides, has held together despite periodic social strife, the latest war and a crushing five-year economic crisis.

A fragile ceasefire took effect on Wednesday, ending more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed thousands in Lebanon and caused mass displacements on both sides of the border.

Under its terms, the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers are to become the only armed presence in south Lebanon, where Hezbollah enjoys strong support and had been launching attacks on Israeli troops for months, and fighting them on the ground since late September.

The move averted a military power vacuum as the army, which boasts about 80,000 Lebanese servicemen, seeks to bolster its deployment in south Lebanon as part of the nascent truce

But it will be a difficult task in an area long seen as Hezbollah territory, and risks upsetting the country’s already delicate social balance as tensions run high over the war’s course and devastation.

‘Integrity’

Aoun “has a reputation of personal integrity”, said Karim Bitar, an international relations expert at Beirut’s Saint-Joseph University.

The army chief came into prominence after leading the army in a battle to drive out the Islamic State group from a mountainous area along the Syrian border.

“Within the Lebanese army, he is perceived as someone who is dedicated… who has the national interest at heart, and who has been trying to consolidate this institution, which is the last non-sectarian institution still on its feet in the country,” he told AFP.

Aoun has good relations with groups across the political spectrum, including with Hezbollah, as well as with various foreign countries.

Mohanad Hage Ali from the Carnegie Middle East Center noted that “being the head of US-backed Lebanese Armed Forces, Joseph Aoun has ties to the United States”.

“While he maintained relations with everyone, Hezbollah-affiliated media often criticized him” for his US ties, he told AFP.

Washington is the main financial backer of Lebanon’s army, which also receives support from other countries including Qatar.

An international conference in Paris last month raised $200 million to support the armed forces.

The military has been hit hard by Lebanon’s economic crisis, and at one point in 2020 said it had scrapped meat from the meals offered to on-duty soldiers due to rising food prices.

Aoun has also been floated by several politicians, parties and local media as a potential candidate for Lebanon’s presidency, vacant for more than two years amid deadlock between allies of Hezbollah and its opponents, who accuse the group of seeking to impose its preferred candidate.

Aoun has not commented on the reports and largely refrains from making media statements.

President?

A Western diplomat told AFP that “everyone has recognized Aoun’s track record at the head of the army”.

“But the question is, can he transform himself into a politician?” said the diplomat, requesting anonymity to discuss politically sensitive matters.

Bitar said that “many, even those who respect him are opposed to his election as president, because he comes from the army mostly”, noting a number of Lebanon’s heads of state, including recently, were former army chiefs.

Most “left a bittersweet taste”, Bitar said, noting any election of Aoun could also perpetuate the idea that the army chief “systematically becomes president”.

This could end up weakening the military as it creates “an unhealthy relationship between political power and the army, which is supposed to remain neutral”, he added.

Hage Ali said that the idea of Aoun’s “candidacy for the presidency did not receive much enthusiasm from the major figures in the political class, even those who are opposed to Hezbollah”.

Aoun, who speaks Arabic, French and English, hails from Lebanon’s Christian community and has two children.

By convention, the presidency goes to a Maronite Christian, the premiership is reserved for a Sunni Muslim and the post of parliament speaker goes to a Shiite Muslim.

He is not related to the previous Lebanese president Michel Aoun — also a former army chief — although the two served together in the military.

