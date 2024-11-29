Hezbollah and Israel accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A damaged vehicle sits near the Roman ruins, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah and Israel on Thursday mutually accused each other of violating the ceasefire that came into force 24 hours earlier. While Hezbollah accused Israel of firing on civilians, Israel said “several suspects” had arrived by car in no-go zones in southern Lebanon.
Summary
- Israeli army warns Lebanese from returning to homes in ‘Blue Line’ zone
- Israeli military says air force struck Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon
- Death toll in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza climbs to 26
- Israeli tank fire hits six areas in Lebanon’s south
- Gaza death toll rises to 44,330, health ministry says
- Lebanon says 3,961 dead, 16,520 wounded in 13 months of Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
- Israeli media reported that about 4000 Hezbollah militants were killed killed since last October