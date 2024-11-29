Hezbollah and Israel accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A damaged vehicle sits near the Roman ruins, on the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah and Israel on Thursday mutually accused each other of violating the ceasefire that came into force 24 hours earlier. While Hezbollah accused Israel of firing on civilians, Israel said “several suspects” had arrived by car in no-go zones in southern Lebanon.

Summary