Time for accountability in Lebanon: Iran must pay for all war damages

Perched on a hilltop a short walk from the Israeli border, the tiny southern Lebanese village of Ramyah has almost been wiped off the map. In a neighboring village, satellite photos show a similar scene: a hill once covered with houses, now reduced to a gray smear of rubble.

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel came into effect Wednesday morning, bringing a temporary halt to the conflict that has devastated Lebanon. Meanwhile, the war in Gaza rages on. Hezbollah claimed its involvement in the war was meant to distract Israel in its battle with Hamas, but the results have been catastrophic for Lebanon. In the end, Hezbollah suffered immense losses, including its top leaders, and agreed to de-link Gaza from any ceasefire deal. The thousands of lives lost and the billions of dollars in damages ultimately amounted to nothing.

If Hezbollah had at least liberated the Shebaa Farms or Kfarshuba, their gamble might have been forgiven by some. But they failed to liberate an inch of land in Lebanon or Gaza. Their actions were not for Lebanon’s benefit but for the appeasement of Iran, serving to enhance Tehran’s influence in the region. The war had nothing to do with Lebanon’s interests or sovereignty.

For these reasons, Iran must be held accountable for all the war damages. Iran’s role in supporting and directing Hezbollah has come at an unbearable cost to the Lebanese people. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, families displaced, and the economic crisis has worsened. Lebanon should demand reparations from Iran for the devastation caused by this war.

Furthermore, Iran’s behavior during the war has been a massive disappointment for Lebanon’s Shiite community, which has historically looked to Tehran for protection. Iran’s inaction is now seen by many as a betrayal of the very community that stood by it for decades. The revelation that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aided Israel in targeting Hezbollah’s leadership—allegedly helping locate and assassinate Hassan Nasrallah and his likely successor, Hashem Safieddine—has been devastating for the Shiite community. They suffered the most during the war, bearing the brunt of the destruction and loss.

Equally important is the need to disarm Hezbollah. The conflict has exposed Hezbollah’s inability to wage a modern war effectively. Their lack of strategic vision, military know-how, and foresight has only deepened Lebanon’s suffering. It is clear that Hezbollah’s actions do not serve the interests of the Lebanese people but instead further the regional ambitions of a foreign power.

Disarming Hezbollah is crucial for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and ensure stability. The Lebanese Army must be the sole institution responsible for defending the nation, protecting its people, and maintaining law and order. Only through a unified and professional army can Lebanon hope to restore its independence and chart a path toward peace and prosperity.

It is time for accountability. Iran must pay for the destruction it has caused, and Hezbollah must hand over its arms to the Lebanese state. The Lebanese people deserve a future free from foreign interference and the burden of proxy wars.