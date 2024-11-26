G7 seeks unity on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy pose for a family photo with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Group of Seven democracies are seeking a common position on the arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued last week by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

“We need to be united on this,” Tajani said after hosting the first working session of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from G7 nations.

The United States, part of the G7, has rejected the ICC decision, with President Joe Biden describing it as outrageous.

Tajani, part of a coalition government that has itself appeared divided on the ICC issue, said he wanted the G7 to speak with one voice.

“We have talked about it, let’s see if we can have a part in the final communiqué dedicated to this, we are working to find an agreement,” Tajani added.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last Thursday for Netanyahu, his former defense chief Yoav Gallant, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

Israel condemned the decision as shameful and absurd.

Tajani said he invited colleagues from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to join the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, a spa town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of Rome.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said discussions were taking place while prospects were picking up for a breakthrough Lebanon ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We are currently discussing with our partners from the Gulf States and the Arab world how we can, in this situation, at least perhaps resolve one of the major challenges, the situation in Lebanon, and finally achieve a ceasefire,” she said.

“The momentum now seems to be closer than it was a few days or even a few weeks ago,” Baerbock added.

