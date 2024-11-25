Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel, some hit Tel Aviv suburbs

Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel on Sunday, wounding seven people in one of the militant group’s heaviest barrages in months, in response to deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut. This comes as the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Israel-Hezbollah war while on a visit to the Lebanese capital for talks

Summary:

Lebanon‘s Hezbollah said on Sunday it launched missiles at an Israeli army intelligence base in the Tel Aviv suburbs in the second such attack on and near the city.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Israel-Hezbollah war while on a visit to the Lebanese capital for talks.

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders to residents in areas of an eastern Gaza City suburb.

Lebanon has suspended in-person classes in the Beirut area until the end of December, the education ministry announced Sunday, citing safety concerns after a series of Israeli air strikes this week.

Iran rejects allegations that it was involved in the murder of Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates, Iran’s embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday it arrested three people for the murder of the Israeli rabbi, which Israel has condemned as an anti-Semitic “terrorist attack”.

Israel said Sunday that the body of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi has been found after he was killed in what it condemned as a “heinous antisemitic terror incident.”

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Sunday that the Israeli strike on central Beirut’s working-class Basta district a day earlier killed at least 29 people, updating an earlier toll.””Rubble is still being removed” from the strike site, it added.

“Beirut meets Tel Aviv”. Hezbollah published a photo under the title “Beirut meets Tel Aviv”. The image includes a quote from Israeli Channel 10 correspondent Roi Kais, who said, “Hezbollah is showing its supporters that Naim Qassem’s equation still stands: a strike in the heart of Beirut is equivalent to a strike in Tel Aviv.”

Hezbollah published a photo under the title “Beirut meets Tel Aviv”. The image includes a quote from Israeli Channel 10 correspondent Roi Kais, who said, “Hezbollah is showing its supporters that Naim Qassem’s equation still stands: a strike in the heart of Beirut is equivalent to a strike in Tel Aviv.”

France24/ YL