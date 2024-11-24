ICC urges all nations to cooperate with arrest warrants

The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday urged the body’s 124 members as well as non-members to cooperate with the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas’s military chief Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif). Read our liveblog to see how the day’s events unfolded.

SUMMARY

Over 44,000 dead in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war, Palestinian officials say. The Gaza Health Ministry said 44,056 people have been killed and 104,268 wounded since the start of the war. It has said the real toll is higher because thousands of bodies are buried under rubble or in areas that medics cannot access.

Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead. Most of the rest were released during a cease-fire last year.

In Lebanon, the death toll from Israeli strikes and combat has surpassed 3,580 people, with more than 15,000 wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. At least 51 people were killed Thursday in Israeli strikes on towns and villages across Lebanon.

Israeli strikes killed 82 pro-Iran fighters in the Syrian oasis city of Palmyra, some from Iraq and Lebanon, a monitor said Thursday in an updated toll.

Wednesday’s death toll was “the highest due to Israeli raids on pro-Iran groups in Syria” since civil war broke out in 2011, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Italy would have to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if he came to the country, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said following the warrant issued International Criminal Court (ICC).

Crosetto told RAI television’s Porta a Porta program that if Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant “were to come to Italy, we would have to arrest them” under international law.