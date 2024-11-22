Lebanon’s Independence Day: A call for sovereignty and stability

Photo: A cartoon of the Lebanese flag showing an Iranian cleric replacing the Lebanese emblem ( the famous Cedar tree of Lebanon ) with the Iranian emblem. Many now feel that Hezbollah’s dominance made Lebanon a colony of Iran. The Lebanese are scared of the day after the war between Israel and Hezbollah ends. This time they want UNIFIL to protect them from Hezbollah

Ya Libnan Editorial

Today, as Lebanon celebrates its 81st Independence Day, it is a moment to reflect on the ideals of freedom, unity, and sovereignty that this day represents. Yet, beneath the surface of national pride lies a reality that challenges these very principles. Lebanon’s independence, hard-fought and cherished, remains under threat from forces within and beyond its borders.

Following the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, Hezbollah seized control of downtown Beirut and, two years later, occupied the western part of the city. Its failed attempt to extend its reach into Mount Lebanon highlighted the dangerous lengths it is willing to go to assert dominance.

File : Masked Hezbollah fighters as they march through a suburb of Beirut in May 2008 , when the party occupied a large section of Beirut . and tried but failed to occupy Mount Lebanon. The majority of the Lebanese now consider the heavily armed and Iran backed militia as the biggest threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty

Watching Marcel Ghanem’s TV show last night reminded me how divided Lebanon remains. Listening to a Hezbollah advocate, I couldn’t help but feel that the Lebanese people may face greater danger after a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah than during the conflict itself. History shows that Hezbollah does not hesitate to turn its weapons inward. If it loses a war with Israel, the consequences for Lebanon’s civilian population could be devastating, as they have been in the past.

Expanded role for UNIFIL

A picture taken from the southern Lebanese village of Meiss al-Jabal on December 16, 2018, shows a United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) soldier monitoring the border between Lebanon and Israel. On his right is a flag of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militants . (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

On this Independence Day, we must reaffirm our commitment to a truly sovereign Lebanon—free from the grip of armed factions and external powers. To achieve this, I am calling for an expanded role for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

UNIFIL, which currently monitors the border between Lebanon and Israel, should be tasked with assisting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) in maintaining law and order across the country. This strengthened mandate could:

Protect Lebanese Citizens: Prevent Hezbollah from turning its guns on the people in the aftermath of a potential war. Reinforce National Sovereignty: Empower the LAF to assert authority over all Lebanese territory, diminishing Hezbollah’s influence. Stabilize Lebanon: Help prevent internal strife and create a foundation for lasting peace.

On this day of celebration, let us remember what independence truly means: the ability of a nation to stand on its own, free from oppression and external interference. Lebanon cannot achieve this vision if armed factions continue to undermine its sovereignty.

As we raise the Lebanese flag today, let it serve as a symbol of hope and a call to action. Independence is not just a date on the calendar; it is a responsibility that requires vigilance and courage to protect. Expanding UNIFIL’s role is a necessary step toward ensuring that Lebanon’s future is one of peace, stability, and true sovereignty.

Happy Independence Day, Lebanon. May this be a turning point for a brighter tomorrow.