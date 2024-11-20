Defiant Hezbollah chief sets conditions for ceasefire

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Wednesday his group would not accept any truce that violates Lebanese sovereignty, as Israel demands freedom to act against the Iran-backed movement. The declaration came after Israel’s military said it is fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon and not the Lebanese Armed Forces, after the army said that four of its soldiers had been killed in Israeli strikes.

Hezbollah seeks a “complete and comprehensive end to the aggression” and “the preservation of Lebanon’s sovereignty… the Israeli enemy cannot enter (Lebanese territory) whenever it wants”, Qassem said in a pre-recorded speech. “Israel cannot defeat us and cannot impose its conditions on us,” he added.

