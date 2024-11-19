US envoy hopes to clinch a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah within days

US envoy Amos Hochstein stressed in a speech after meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh that “we have a real opportunity to end the conflict and we hope to reach a solution in the coming days.” Hochstein noted that “the talks with Berri were constructive and we affirm our commitment to do everything we can to work with Lebanon and Israel to end this conflict.”

In a related development Berri was quoted as saying: ” Progress still ongoing and we are trying to iron out some details”