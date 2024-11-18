Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

Mohammad Afif killed in an Israeli strike on a building in central Beirut in a setback to the Iranian backed Lebanese militant group.

Beirut – An Israeli strike targeting a building in central Beirut has killed Hezbollah’s spokesman Mohammad Afif, according to officials from the Iran -backed Lebanese militant group.

Three other people were injured in the strike in the densely populated Ras al-Nabaa district in the Lebanese capital, officials said on Sunday, adding that the building was targeted without warning. Many Lebanese displaced by Israel’s ongoing strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs had taken refuge in the neighborhood.

“Clearly, this is a continuation of the Israeli policy to go after not only the military wing of Hezbollah, but also officials within the administrative side of the organisation,” said Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari. “What Israel is trying to do is diminish the groups’ capabilities on all fronts: economic, social, political, and military.”

Afif managed Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the armed group.

He hosted several press conferences amid the rubble in the southern suburbs of the capital devastated by weeks of Israeli bombardment.

According to Lebanese media Hezbollah’s allies have been hiding to avoid being assassinated , As Israel targets the Political arm of the group, even the leader of Hezbollah Naim Qassem is reportedly hiding in Tehran, iran