Is Trump’s Victory Meant to Be a Coup d’État?

Ya Libnan Editorial

Donald Trump’s recent election victory raises troubling questions about the direction of the United States. His early appointments suggest a radical reshaping of the government, prioritizing loyalty over expertise.

On Wednesday, Trump shocked the world by nominating former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, once a Democrat, has no significant experience in foreign policy or intelligence but is known for echoing Russian propaganda talking points. Her selection to replace the widely respected Avril Haines left many questioning Trump’s commitment to national security.

Equally controversial was his choice of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. Gaetz, a Florida congressman with a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations, has no prosecutorial experience or notable legal scholarship. However, he is a staunch Trump ally, having vigorously defended the former president during multiple investigations. Gaetz’s appointment signals a shift from legal acumen to partisan loyalty at the Department of Justice.

On Thursday, Trump further alarmed critics by nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy, a well-known vaccine skeptic, has repeatedly promoted discredited theories linking vaccines to autism—claims overwhelmingly debunked by scientific research. His track record raises serious doubts about his ability to safeguard public health. As HHS Secretary, Kennedy has signaled plans to fire hundreds of scientific experts and radically alter the approval process for medications and medical treatments. This could jeopardize the health of millions and undermine trust in the nation’s public health system. How can someone so dismissive of established science be trusted with the health and safety of the American people?

Perhaps most unsettling is Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Musk, an outspoken critic of unions, has vowed to slash the federal budget by $2 trillion. His appointment drew sharp criticism from labor advocates, with AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler calling Trump and Musk “greedy bosses laughing at workers on livestream.”

Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, has raised similar concerns. Hegseth, who lacks significant military or global strategic experience, is now tasked with leading the world’s most powerful military. His nomination has stunned Pentagon officials and defense experts alike.

These appointments suggest a government poised for upheaval, led by figures with limited qualifications but unwavering loyalty to Trump. With institutions and expertise sidelined, the future of American governance feels uncertain.

What’s next for the United States under this administration? The answer may depend on whether Americans accept this unprecedented consolidation of power or push back against a government remade in Trump’s image.