US envoy in Lebanon submits a ceasefire proposal to Speaker Berri

US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson is shown with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri

Al-Jadeed TV reported that “US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson submitted to Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri a proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

According to the sources, Johnson handed Speaker Nabih Berri the agreement paper, or what is called the solution proposal, on behalf of Amos Hochstein. This agreement paper is based on Resolution 1701.

According to Al-Jadeed’s information, “the proposal requires study before responding, especially since Berri will consult with Hezbollah, which is directly concerned with the ceasefire.”

In response to rumors about the possibility of Russia joining the guarantor countries for the implementation of the ceasefire , sources following up on this information denied and confirmed that the Russians have nothing to do with ensuring the implementation of the proposed settlement based on Resolution 1701.

Earlier today, the Axios website quoted an American official as saying that “the talks of Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Washington were very good,” and claimed that “Dermer’s talks addressed most of the differences with Tel Aviv regarding a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.”

He added, “The talks also addressed a disagreement regarding the guarantees requested by Israel regarding its work in Lebanon.”

Axios quoted an Israeli official as saying: “The United States and Israel agree on the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon,” and continued: “There is an understanding between us and the Americans, and Washington must reach an understanding with the Lebanese.”

According to Axios, an American official said that “there is no date for the visit of the American envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut, and he will not travel there until after ensuring that an agreement has been reached.”

Berri has been negotiating on behalf of its ally the Iranian- backed Hezbollah militant group after all its leaders were eliminated by Israel

Gift to Trump

This development comes after Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s minister of strategic affairs, made Mar-a-Lago the first stop on his U.S. tour Sunday before traveling to the White House to update Biden administration officials on the state of Lebanon talks

“There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump … that in January there will be an understanding about Lebanon,” an Israeli official said.

Dermer’s spokesman told The Post that he discussed a wide range of issues during his trip but did not elaborat

Trump has said he wants to bring an end to the wars in the Middle East, but he also told Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a call last month to “do what you have to do” against Hezbollah and Hamas. It is unclear what impact, if any, the Lebanon proposal discussed at Mar-a-Lago would have on stalled cease-fire and hostage-release talks in Gaza.

More strikes on Beirut suburbs

Smoke billows over Beirut’s southern suburb of Chouifat after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces

Israel carried out two strikes on Ghobeiry and a large one on Choueifat al-Aamroussieh, which lies on the southern outskirts of Beirut, the state-run National News Agency reported.



Repeated Israeli airstrikes on south Beirut have led to a mass exodus of civilians, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.



NNA also reported heavy Israeli bombardment of the southern town of Bint Jbeil on Thursday.



Several blocks of flats in the town barely three kilometers (two miles) from the Israeli border were destroyed by air strikes or shelling, it said.

The Israeli military on Thursday said it struck around 30 targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a bastion of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, over the past 48 hours.



“Over the past two days, approximately 30 terror targets were struck in the Dahieh area in Beirut. These strikes were a part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities,” the military said in a statement, weeks after it began on September 23 escalating air raids against the group.

The Lebanese Shiites are suffering the most as the result of Hezbollah’s support for its ally the Iran-backed Hamas militant group that rules Gaza . Like Hamas all the Hezbollah commanders have been eliminated by Israel. Almost all the destruction took place in Hezbollah’s predominantly Shiite strongholds in south Lebanon, southern Beirut suburbs and Baalbek district in East Lebanon