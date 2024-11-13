Israeli president praises Biden’s support for Israel after Oct. 7: You are “clearly a Zionist’”

Photo: Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, shakes hands with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on November 12, 2024. Herzog praised Biden’s support for Israel after Oct. 7, says he’s ‘clearly a Zionist’

By Jacob Magid

resident Isaac Herzog uses much of his remarks to reporters at the top of his Oval Office meeting with Joe Biden to thank the outgoing US president for his support for Israel.

“I’m here on behalf of the people of Israel and the State of Israel to say to you, Mr. President, thank you very much. As we say in Hebrew, ‘Todah Rabah,’” says Herzog, who may well be the last Israeli official to meet Biden before the end of his term.

“You’ve been an incredible friend of Israel and the Jewish people for decades, and we will never forget, ever in history, how you stood up with us in our darkest hour, which became our finest hour — how you came to Israel a few days after the barbaric attack of October 7, how you helped us and supported us with words and deeds,” Herzog says, adding that it solidified the US president’s “great legacy.”

Herzog presents Biden with a gift, an archaeological finding from the foot of the Temple Mount inscribed with the name “Joseph,” an apparent reference to the biblical figure.

“In the Bible, it says that Joseph will strengthen Israel. And clearly, Mr. President, you’ve done that,” Herzog says.

Biden thanks Herzog for the kind words, adding that he wishes that his father — a “righteous Christian” who thought the Allies should have moved quicker against the Nazis during World War II — had been there to hear the Israeli president’s praise.

Again bucking some progressive critics, Biden reiterates his belief that “You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.”

“Genocide Joe” has been a common chant at rallies and a trending tag on social media for his unconditional support for Israel. Kamala Harris reportedly lost the presidential election because of Biden’s lack of credibility. Despite his support for Israel, he had zero influence on the Israeli killings of tens of thousands of women and children. Over 44,500 have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 and over 3300 in Lebanon

“You are clearly a Zionist, Mr. President,” Herzog responds.

“God loves you,” says a smiling Biden in return as he extends his arm for a handshake with Herzog. “Thanks for being here.”