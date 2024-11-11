President-elect Donald Trump has named Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be the next ambassador to the United Nations, according to multiple reports. The New York lawmaker has accepted the offer.



Trump’s nomination of Stefanik, a longtime congressional ally, is his first cabinet pick after being reelected Tuesday for a second, nonconsecutive term in the White House.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The New York Post first reported Trump’s decision.

Stefanik will need Senate confirmation to officially take up the post.

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate,” Stefanik said in a statement to the Post.

The five-term congresswoman made a name for herself as one of Trump’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill. She was reportedly on his list of potential 2024 running mates and rallied Republican voters at the Republican National Convention this summer.

About : Elise Marie Stefanik

One of Stefanik’s most prominent moments came last year during a congressional hearing with college presidents from Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT. During the hearing, she asked them whether calling for the genocide of Jews warranted disciplinary action.

All three presidents waffled and dodged the question, instead offering legal responses without directly condemning calling for the genocide of Jews. Two of the presidents, former Penn president Liz Magill, and former Harvard President Claudine Gay, have since left their posts.

Stefanik (40) was born in Albany, New York, to Melanie and Kenneth Stefanik. Her father is ethnically Czech ,( like the late Ivana Marie Zelníčková , Trump’s former wife ) and her mother is of Italian ancestry.



USA Today / News Agencies