Biden should step down and let Harris finish his term, an Ex-aide argues

President Joe Biden should step down as president in his final weeks in office to make Vice President Kamala Harris the 47th president — and first female president — of the U.S., Harris’ former communications director Jamal Simmons argued Sunday.

“Joe Biden has been a phenomenal president, he’s lived up to so many of the promises that he’s made. There is one promise left that he can fulfill: Being a transitional figure,” Simmons said on CNN’s “State of the Union” as a panelist“

He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States. He could absolve her from having to oversee the January 6 transition of her own defeat.”

There is no indication Harris is seeking this, or would even want it to occur. Her team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statement was in response to what the most important thing everyone is looking for during the last two months of the Biden-Harris administration. The panel consisted of Simmons — who is also the creator and co-host of the podcast, “TrailBlaze” — political strategist Scott Jennings, Obama campaign staffer Ashley Allison and conservative journalist Brad Todd.

“It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things in the public we want to see. This is the moment for us to change the perspective of how Democrats operate,” Simmons said.

He added that the move would not only relieve the next woman who runs from the “historical weight of being the first” female president, but also conveniently disrupt some of President-elect Donald Trump’s merchandise, which says “45-47” in reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th president.

Jennings, laughing, compared the response to a plotline from the political drama “House of Cards.”

When asked what Simmons thinks about the Supreme Court, where many are looking to Justice Sonia Sotomayor to step down so Biden can appoint her replacement, Simmons said he didn’t know what would happen.

“Well the Supreme Court might happen, I don’t know if it will. I think this is something that is in Joe Biden’s control. And if he did it, it would fulfill his last promise, it’ll give Kamala Harris the chance to be the 47th president of the United States of America.”

The podcaster doubled down on his message in a social media post following his CNN appearance.

“Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run,” he wrote.

Biden is being blamed for Harris’s loss, just like Obama was blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss

POLITICO