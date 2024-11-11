Tensions escalated after Israeli football fans, attacked pro-Palestinians in Amsterdam

The Dutch capital of Amsterdam is under strict security measures after clashes erupted this week between pro-Palestine supporters and fans of an Israeli football club before a UEFA Europa League match.

The Dutch capital of Amsterdam is under strict security measures after clashes erupted this week between pro-Palestine supporters and fans of an Israeli football club before a UEFA Europa League match.

Tensions first escalated when Israeli football fans reportedly took down a Palestinian flag and chanted anti-Arab slogans – like “F*** you Palestine” and “No children left in Gaza”, according to videos verified by Reuters and eyewitnesses Al Jazeera spoke to on the ground – before their club’s match with a Dutch team.

Tensions in the city started building on Wednesday when supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv arrived in Amsterdam. Their match against Ajax, a Dutch football club, was scheduled for the next day.

Later on Wednesday, Maccabi fans burned a Palestinian flag in the central Dam Square and vandalized a taxi, Amsterdam’s Police Chief Peter Holla told a news conference on Friday. A video verified by Reuters showed Maccabi fans setting off flares and chanting, “Ole, ole, let the [Israeli army] win, and F*** the Arabs”.

Israeli fans also attacked houses displaying Palestinian flags, Jazie Veldhuyzen, a member of the Amsterdam City Council, told Al Jazeera.

On Thursday evening, Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were chanting anti-Arab slogans as they marched towards the football stadium, video footage showed. Police escorted the fans to the match, and local authorities banned pro-Palestinian demonstrators from gathering outside the stadium. A pro-Palestinian march had been organized nearby at Anton de Komplein Square.

Ajax won the UEFA Europa League match against Maccabi 5-0. The game proceeded smoothly.

Following the match, groups on scooters targeted the Maccabi supporters as they made their way to the city centre.

Riot police intervened. Some fans were escorted to their hotels by bus with police escorts. An additional 600 police officers were deployed.

Sixty-two individuals were detained in connection with the attacks as police officers tried to control the situation. Ten remained in custody on Friday, the city’s chief public prosecutor, Rene de Beukelaer, told reporters at a news conference on Friday. On Saturday, Amsterdam prosecutors said 10 people are suspected of crimes including vandalism, while 40 suspects have been given fines for disturbing public order.

Further arrests could be made as Amsterdam police pour through security camera footage, social media posts, and other evidence to identify those involved in the clashes.

AL JAZEERA