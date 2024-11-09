LIVE updates: Israel launches new air strikes on Beirut suburbs

- At least nine air raids were reported on Beirut’s southern suburbs after the Israeli army threatened residents to leave the area.
- Nearly 70 percent of those killed in Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza are women and children, the UN Human Rights Office says, calling it “a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law”.
- The UN also found that 80 percent of all verified deaths in Gaza had occurred in Israeli attacks on residential buildings or similar housing and that children aged five to nine made up the largest group of victims.
- Many could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly even “genocide“, the UN warned, demanding international efforts to prevent “atrocity crimes” and ensure accountability.
- At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and 123 wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s health ministry.
- Israeli football fans instigated the violence in Amsterdam after attacking Palestinian supporters before the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv game, a city council member tells Al Jazeera.
- Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 43,508 Palestinians and injured 102,684 since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 taken captive.
- In Lebanon, at least 3,117 people have been killed and 13,888 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began.
- Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee threatened “all residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut, of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh,” claiming that “you are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, against which the army will act forcefully in the near future. You must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately, and stay away from them at a distance of no less than 500 meters.”
- Lebanon’s Al-Nashra reported that a clash took place Palestinian Refugee camp of in Ain al-Hilweh following an assassination attempt on the Islamic activist Omar al-Nattour. ” “The clash is still taking place on the Barakasat-Safsaf axis on the upper street, ” Elnashara added
- Israeli airstrikes continue on the vicinity of the Lebanese University – Hadath University Complex, coinciding with intensive flights by Israeli drones in the skies of Beirut and its surroundings, at low altitude.
