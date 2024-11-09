Live: At least seven killed in Israeli air strikes on Lebanon’s Tyre

Lebanon’s health ministry on Saturday said that seven people including two children were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern city of Tyre a day earlier, with rescuers still searching for missing people under the rubble. Read our liveblog for the latest on the war in the Middle East.
- Israeli air strikes overnight hit a school and tents housing displaced people in Gaza, killing at least 14 people, including women and children, Gaza’s civil defence agency said.
- Lebanon’s health ministry said Saturday seven people including two children were killed in Israeli strikes on the southern city of Tyre a day earlier, with rescuers still searching for missing people under the rubble.
- Several Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli air “aggression” in the vicinity of the city of Al-Safira near Aleppo and Idlib, state media reported early on Saturday.
- Lebanese state media said Israeli air strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs late on Friday shortly after Israel’s military warned residents to leave parts of the area, a bastion of Hezbollah militants.
- The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 43,552 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war in the devastated enclave.
- 1.2 million displaced in Lebanon, including 11, 000 pregnant women, are facing a health crisis, thousands of which are now fleeing to the Syrian border in hopes of finding medical support.
- As Israeli strikes continue to exacerbate a health crisis in Lebanon, pharmacies have been forced to close.
- Israel rejected on Saturday a group of global food security experts’ warning of famine in parts of northern Gaza where it is waging war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.
- Air sirens were activated on Saturday in central Israel following a hostile aircraft infiltration, with details currently under review, the Israeli military said.
