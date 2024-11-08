“Will this be America’s last free election? The risks of one-party dominance”

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The future of America as the world’s bastion of democracy appears more uncertain than ever. As a result of perceived weaknesses in the Obama and Biden administrations—particularly regarding domestic leadership and foreign policy—the Republican Party has gained unprecedented control over all branches of the U.S. government: the White House, the Senate, the House, and even the Supreme Court. Gone are the checks and balances that once safeguarded American democracy against any single party’s dominance.

With this overwhelming control, the Republicans now hold the power to enact sweeping changes, even to the Constitution, if they so choose. This concentration of power brings the United States uncomfortably close to the kind of one-party systems seen in authoritarian states like China, Russia, North Korea, and Turkey, where leaders have reshaped laws to serve their interests, limiting freedoms and consolidating power.

If left unchecked, America could drift away from its democratic ideals, allowing a single party to alter the nation’s fundamental laws and values. The erosion of bipartisan governance risks transforming the United States from a robust democracy into a regime where dissent is stifled, political diversity is suppressed, and the values that once defined American democracy are replaced by one-party rule. This possibility should serve as a wake-up call for all Americans committed to preserving the nation’s democratic foundations.

Here is a guide to a balanced approach that respects democratic traditions while addressing the structural issues that may risk one-party dominance. Let’s protect America from the one-party Rule.

1. Strengthening Voting Rights and Access

Ensure Free and Fair Elections : Implement measures that protect voting rights, making it easier for all eligible citizens to vote regardless of location or socioeconomic status.

: Implement measures that protect voting rights, making it easier for all eligible citizens to vote regardless of location or socioeconomic status. Combat Gerrymandering : Push for independent redistricting commissions to reduce partisan gerrymandering, ensuring that voting districts fairly represent the population.

: Push for independent redistricting commissions to reduce partisan gerrymandering, ensuring that voting districts fairly represent the population. Campaign Finance Reform: Reduce the influence of big money in politics to prevent any single party or group from having disproportionate control over elections.

2. Preserving Checks and Balances

Strengthen Judicial Independence : Ensure the judiciary remains independent by setting term limits for Supreme Court justices or implementing a regular rotation. This could prevent any one party from stacking the court over time.

: Ensure the judiciary remains independent by setting term limits for Supreme Court justices or implementing a regular rotation. This could prevent any one party from stacking the court over time. Empower Congressional Oversight: Reinforce the role of congressional oversight committees to hold the executive branch accountable, regardless of party control.

3. Promoting Political Diversity and Bipartisanship

Encourage Multi-Party Representation : Explore ranked-choice voting or proportional representation, which could enable a wider variety of political perspectives in Congress, helping prevent any one party from gaining overwhelming control.

: Explore ranked-choice voting or proportional representation, which could enable a wider variety of political perspectives in Congress, helping prevent any one party from gaining overwhelming control. Encourage Bipartisan Legislation: Promote incentives for bipartisan collaboration, ensuring that both parties have a stake in major legislative decisions.

4. Educating and Engaging the Public

Civic Education Programs : Invest in civics education to ensure Americans understand the importance of democracy, checks and balances, and the role of active citizenship.

: Invest in civics education to ensure Americans understand the importance of democracy, checks and balances, and the role of active citizenship. Promote Media Literacy: Combat misinformation by educating citizens on how to discern reliable sources and encouraging transparency in reporting on political matters.

5. Restoring Faith in Democratic Institutions

Increase Transparency in Government : Ensure government decisions and processes are transparent and accessible to the public.

: Ensure government decisions and processes are transparent and accessible to the public. Public Accountability Measures: Enforce strong ethical standards in government to prevent corruption and increase public trust in institutions.

6. Amending Electoral and Legislative Processes if Needed