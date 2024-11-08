By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

As Lebanon faces escalating tensions with Israel, the country’s security has once again come under threat. Lebanese civilians are bearing the brunt of this conflict, often caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hezbollah. Hezbollah’s positioning within civilian neighborhoods has put countless innocent lives at risk. The time has come to address this issue directly, for Lebanon’s future depends on a unified, legitimate defense force: the Lebanese army.

The Need for Community Vigilance

In the wake of intensifying violence, communities throughout Lebanon must take proactive steps to protect their neighborhoods. As civilians flee Hezbollah strongholds in the south and the Beqaa Valley, many are relocating to different regions in hopes of finding safety. Yet, these areas are not immune to Hezbollah’s influence. Stories continue to emerge of Hezbollah operatives infiltrating neighborhoods, often posing as displaced families.

To safeguard our communities, neighborhood watch programs must be established. By working together to ensure that all newcomers to our neighborhoods are unarmed and pose no risk, we can prevent further violence and protect innocent lives. Community vigilance, in cooperation with local authorities, is essential to shield our neighborhoods from threats linked to armed groups operating outside state control.

UN Resolution 1559: A Pathway to Stability

UN Resolution 1559, passed in 2004, clearly mandates the disarmament of all militias within Lebanon, calling for the Lebanese state to exercise sole authority over its territory. Despite this resolution, Hezbollah remains heavily armed, undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability. The recent cycle of violence underscores the urgency of implementing Resolution 1559. By ensuring that only the Lebanese army retains the authority to bear arms, Lebanon can begin the journey toward lasting peace and stability.

The Lebanese Army: Lebanon’s Sole Legitimate Defense Force

A truly stable and secure Lebanon is possible only under the protection of the Lebanese army, the nation’s sole legitimate defender. Unlike militias, the army is beholden to the people of Lebanon, bound by the mandate to protect without endangering civilians. Disarming Hezbollah and other non-state actors, as required by Resolution 1559, would allow the army to strengthen its role in defending Lebanon without interference.

A Call for Unity and Action

The Lebanese people must rally behind this vision of a stable, sovereign Lebanon. By supporting the army and demanding the implementation of UN Resolution 1559, we protect our nation’s future. Lebanon deserves to stand united and free from the destabilizing influence of armed groups. Let us act together to safeguard our communities, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that only the Lebanese army is entrusted with defending our homeland.