Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with “a crushing response” over Israeli attacks on Iran and its allies. Following his speech the Iranian currency ” the rial fell to 691,500 against the dollar. It was 69 rials to the dollar when Khamanei’s predecessor Ayatollah Ali khomaini overthrew the Shah of Iran (10,000 times more )

Samer Kabbara, the son-in-law of Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, blasted the Supreme Leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei:

“Oh Khamenei, you have traded with the lives, property, and livelihoods of the Lebanese, and your failed weapons did not stop the massacres of the Zionist enemy, nor did they stop the destruction of the South, the suburbs, and Baalbek, nor did they protect even your supporters.

Lebanon will not be a negotiable commodity for the survival of an outdated and backword regime. He added, “Those who fight in the South are fighting in defense of their land and honor, fighting in defense of their dignity and the dignity of their people, not for your Persian project and the dignity of the Iranians! Lebanon wants a ceasefire and the implementation of Resolution 1701, but you want a victory for your Persian project in order to negotiate the survival of what remains of it at the expense of the blood of the Lebanese. Enough.”

File : Speaker Nabih Berri with Iran’s supreme leader

Speaker Nabih Berri is now considered the main spokesman for the Shiite community which has traditionally looked at Iran as its savior. Berri is now representing the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in addition to his party the Irannian-backed Amal Movement Amal.

According to analysts, Kabbara’s. statement against the Iranian Supreme leader represents a huge shift in the Shiite community away from Iran. Prior to the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, it would have been impossible to hear statements of this sort. But Hezbollah has become effectively leaderless and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is currently managing Hezbollah’s war against Israel

About Samer Kabbara

Samer Kabbara is a well-known Lebanese businessman and former candidate for the parliamentary by-elections in Tripoli, Lebanon. His name came to prominence after his marriage to Hind Berri, the daughter of the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri.

Kabbara’s name has recently come to the fore due to his statements criticizing the Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, despite his family ties to Speaker Berri, who is known for his supportive stance towards relations with Iran. Kabbara has expressed explicit criticism of Khamenei’s policies, which has caused a wide uproar in Lebanese circles. These statements reflect Samer Kabbara’s independence in his opinions, and his quest to express his positions without being influenced or intimidated by his family and political relationships.