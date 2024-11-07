Lebanon demands UN protection of heritage sites from Israel attacks

More than 100 Lebanese lawmakers appealed to the United Nations on Thursday to ensure the preservation of heritage sites in areas heavily bombed by Israel during its war with Hezbollah.

The appeal to the head of the UN cultural agency, UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, followed Israeli strikes near ancient ruins in the southern city of Tyre and the eastern city of Baalbek in recent weeks.

“During the devastating war on Lebanon, Israel has caused grave human rights violations and atrocities,” the lawmakers said more than a month into the Israel-Hezbollah war.

“As parliamentarians, we bring to your attention an urgent need: the protection of Lebanon’s historic sites in Baalbek, Tyre, Sidon and other invaluable landmarks currently at risk due to the escalation of the atrocities,” it added.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area on the outskirts of the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, in the Bekaa Valley, on NOV 1, 2024.

Nidal Solh/AFP via Getty Images

“These cherished landmarks, treasured not only by our nation but by the world, face imminent risk as the war escalates.”

Lebanon is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Roman ruins in Baalbek and Tyre, where Hezbollah holds sway.

In Baalbek, Israeli strikes on Wednesday destroyed a heritage house and damaged a historic hotel near the city’s Roman temples, according to local authorities.

The strike hit just a few metres (yards) from the ruins, the closest since the start of the war, officials said.

“We are waiting for engineers from UNESCO and the Directorate General of Antiquities” to determine if there was any damage, Baalbek mayor Mustafa al-Shall told AFP.

In Tyre, Israeli strikes have hit close to the city’s Roman ruins.

UNESCO said last month it was “closely following the impact of the ongoing conflict on the World Heritage site of Tyre”, using remote sensing tools and satellite imagery.

The Lebanese MPs called on Azoulay to “urgently prioritise the protection of these historic sites by mobilising UNESCO’s authority, securing international attention, and advocating for protective measures”.

“This appeal goes beyond physical preservation; it is about safeguarding the traditions, stories and values these sites represent — legacies that connect our past to our future.”

Hezbollah and Israel have been at war since late September, when Israel broadened its focus from fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip to securing its northern border, even as the Gaza war continues.

Since September 23, more than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Monday for a ceasefire “to protect our country’s cultural heritage, including the ancient archeological sites of Baalbek and Tyre.”

He called on the UN Security Council to “take swift and decisive action to protect these historical treasures”.

FRANCE24/ AFP