Harris gracefully conceded in a call to Trump and vowed to help in a peaceful transfer of power

During her concession speech, Vice President Kamala Harris brought back from the dead one of America’s most storied traditions: presidential candidates accepting the results of an electoral defeat, urging their supporters to do the same, and promising to cooperate with the incoming administration. A concession speech is an act of leadership. It is an admission that you have not won and an acknowledgment of the electorate’s power.





Washington, DC- VICE President Kamala Harris has conceded the 2024 election but vowed to continue fighting following her crushing landslide defeat to Donald Trump.

Harris chose not to speak to supporters on election night despite the early voting results indicating Trump was on pace to sweep the vice president in key battleground states, including those located in the “Blue Wall” region.

The upbeat vice president emerged on stage at the campus of Howard University on Wednesday afternoon, hours after she reportedly began composing her concession speech despite votes in Arizona and Nevadastill being counted.

“My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me,” Harris told her supporters at the Washington DC university campus grounds.

“Full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for.

“But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright. As long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris paid tribute to her husband, Doug Emhoff, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and her running mate, Tim Walz.



Walz and his family emerged on the campus grounds minutes before Harris took the stage.

The Minnesota Governor, 60, was seen crying with his hand over his heart as Harris thanked him for his services.

Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, was also seen wiping tears from her eyes in the crowd.

“I am so proud of the race that we ran and the way that we ran it,” Harris continued.

“Over 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions.

“Bringing people together from every walk of life and background. United by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America’s future.”

Harris pleaded with the crowd to accept the election results despite feeling a range of disheartening emotions.

“Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory,” she added as the crowd erupted in boos.

“I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

