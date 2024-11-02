Photo: Top Army commander of Northern Israel injured after his vehicle overturned near Lebanon border

The Israeli Army Radio revealed that “the vehicle of the commander of the northern region of the army, Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin , overturned in southern Lebanon, and he was accompanied by the commander of the central command of the Israeli army, Avi Balut.”

Earlier, the Israeli Channel 13 also confirmed that “the commander of the northern command of the army , was injured after the vehicle he was in overturned during a tour in southern Lebanon.”

The commander of the Northern Command of the Israeli army, "Uri Gordon", was injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned while on a tour in southern Lebanon.- media pic.twitter.com/1sqbeDRctC — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) November 1, 2024

This comes as Israeli air strikes on Lebanon continue , in addition to the attempts of the Israeli army to infiltrate southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah continues to target Israeli forces in settlements near the border with Lebanon, and continues to launch rockets and drones that reach Tel Aviv and Haifa. Several sirens were heard in Central Israel in the town of Tira early Saturday morning after rockets were fired by Hezbollah