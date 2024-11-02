Rockets fired from Lebanon set off sirens across central Israel, several injured

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service says paramedics are treating eleven people in Tira who were wounded by a rocket fired from Lebanon. Credit Jerusalem Post

Warning sirens were reportedly heard in the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya and other communities across central Israel, with the military saying the alerts were triggered by the firing of projectiles from Lebanon, Times of Israel website reported early Saturday morning

In other development Times of Israel also reported :

The number of people injured in the central town of Tira by a rocket fired from Lebanon was raised to 11. According to the ambulance service, three people were moderately wounded and the other eight were lightly hurt.

The IDF says that three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward central Israel, after warning alerts were triggered in the Sharon and Dan regions.

“Interceptions were carried out,” a military statement from says.

The military says that “apparently an impact was identified in the area,” without specifying whether it was caused by the rocket itself or shrapnel from an interceptor missile.

Dash camera video shows an explosion in the town of Tira, where the 11 people were wounded