Israel kills Hezbollah commander Jaafar Khader Faour, who fired first rockets on Oct. 8, 2023

The IDF killed Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander of the missile and rocket array of Hezbollah’s Nasser unit in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Saturday evening, Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday



An Israel Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with the Northern Command, killed Faour in the Jouaiyya area of southern Lebanon. The report added

An additional commander of the drone unit was also eliminated, according to IDF

Faour was reportedly responsible for firing rockets and drones at northern Israel from eastern Lebanon. His unit was the first to fire at Israel on October 8, 2023, giving the order to begin the conflict along Israel’s northern border.

מטוס קרב של חיל האוויר, בשיתוף פיקוד הצפון תקף וחיסל במרחב ג'ויא שבדרום לבנון את המחבל ג'אפר ח'צ'ר פאעור, מפקד מערך הטילים והרקטות של יחידת 'נאצר' בארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון. יחד איתו חוסל גם מפקד תיק הרחפנים ביחידה>> pic.twitter.com/EGWbJ8bFyC — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 2, 2024

Faour was also responsible for firing rockets at the Golan Heights, which killed Israeli civilians, including Noa and Nir Baranes from Kibbutz Ortal, and the attack on Majdal Shams that killed 12 Druze children on July 28 , the military said.

Photo: Combined photo of some of the Druze children that were killed by a rocket that targeted the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights . Hezbollah was accused of firing the rocket .(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Faour was also responsible for the rocket fire on Metulla last Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians.

Source: The Jerusalem Post