Israel kills 84(including over 50 children)in Gaza and kills dozens in airstrikes across Lebanon

Photo In a statement released Friday, the Gaza Government reported that ‘Israeli’ airstrikes hit apartment buildings belonging to the Shalail and Ghandour families in northern Gaza resulting in 84 casualties, including over 50 children, with dozens missing or injured.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office reports that 84 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, were killed in two Israeli air strikes on residential buildings in northern Gaza in attacks described as “brutal massacres”.
- in a move that was described as a ” Show of Strength and political, days before the presidential election, the United States is to deploy more military assets to the Middle East, including navy warships, jet fighters and long-range bomber aircraft.
- The third phase of a postponed mass polio vaccination drive is scheduled to restart in Gaza, aid groups say, after the campaign stalled amid Israeli attacks and mass displacement of north Gaza’s population, which has been under military siege for almost one month.
- Israel has killed at least 43,259 Palestinians and wounded 101,827 since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.
- In Lebanon, at least 2,897 people have been killed and 13,150 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began, with 30 people killed across the country in the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.
- Warning sirens were reportedly heard in the Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya and other communities across central Israel, with the military saying the alerts were triggered by the firing of projectiles from Lebanon, Times of Israel website reported early Saturday morning. Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service says paramedics are treating eleven people in Tira who were wounded by rockets that were fired from Lebanon.
- Former US president Bill Clinton was criticized for justifying the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians . Arab American leaders blasted Clintons comments as, “Racist Insulting’ and ‘Counterproductive’. Clinton was campaigning for VP Kamala Harris in Michigan a, key swing state that Harris reportedly needs to win . Harris was urged by Arab American media to. distance herself from Clinton’s comments . Ya Libnan posted an editorial titled : “With allies like Clinton, Harris risks losing Michigan after his racist speech.
- Al Jazeera, News Agencies
