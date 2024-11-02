Israel abducts a Hezbollah affiliated Sea Captain in Northern Lebanon

According to Axios, the Israeli navy claimed they captured a high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s naval forces during an operation in northern Lebanon.

Citing an Israeli official, Axios said that Imad Amhaz was detained in a tactical operation led by Israeli naval forces.

This comes after residents reported the kidnapping of an individual from one of the chalets in Batroun late Friday night by ‘Israeli forces.’

Lebanon’s MTV station published Ahmad’s passport details and described him as being affialted with Hezbollah

Lebanese security source informed Al-Jazeera on Saturday that a security group, believed to be Israeli, kidnapped a Lebanese Sea Captain from the Batroun area in northern Lebanon early Saturday.

The source added that investigations are underway into the possibility that an Israeli commando unit infiltrated the area by sea to carry out the abduction.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh , who is affiliated with Hezbollah told Al-Jazeera that the kidnapped ( 38 year old) individual was a sea captain student, studying at the Institute of Marine Sciences.