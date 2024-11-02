Breaking News: Berri and US envoy agreed on terms of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire to be implemented within 60 days

A source close to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Al Jazeera that “an agreement was reached with US envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut on the terms of a ceasefire that will be implemented within 60 days,” and said: “The terms include a comprehensive ceasefire in all of Lebanon and Israel.”

The source explained that “one of the agreed-upon terms is the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south of the country up to the border with Israel ,” and said: “The terms also include the withdrawal of all unofficial military forces ( meaning Hezbollah militia) to the north of the Litani River.”

The source explained that “after implementing the terms, indirect negotiations on the Blue Line will be revived.”

Earlier, Berri confirmed, in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “rejected the Lebanese roadmap that we agreed upon with (US envoy to Lebanon) Amos Hochstein,” considering that the political movement to resolve the crisis “has been postponed until after the US elections,” scheduled for next Tuesday.