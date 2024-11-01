“With allies like Clinton, Harris risks losing Michigan after his racist speech

Former president Bill Clinton’s address to the Arab American voters in Michigan raises significant points about the potential backlash it could create for VP Kamala Harris’s campaign. By justifying the high civilian casualties in Gaza and attempting to frame the conflict in personal terms for Israeli communities, Clinton risks alienating a critical segment of the electorate who may already feel marginalized by U.S. policy in the region. His comments may come across as tone-deaf, given the long-standing grievances related to Palestinian displacement and the current scale of civilian suffering.

For Harris, this appearance could indeed be counterproductive in a key swing state like Michigan, where Arab American voters form an essential bloc. Clinton’s remarks not only fail to acknowledge their concerns but might even deepen frustration, potentially driving voters away or reinforcing a sense of disillusionment with the administration’s stance on the Gaza conflict. This could be especially damaging in Michigan, a state where a few thousand votes can sway the outcome. If Harris’s campaign ultimately falters in Michigan, many might look to this moment as a turning point that could have been avoided with a more sensitive approach.

Bill Clinton in Michigan:

"I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died — I get that, but…"



"Hamas makes sure that they're shielded by civilians, they'll force you to kill civilians, if you want to defend yourself." pic.twitter.com/cYzlsmWTGo — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) October 31, 2024

For Harris to effectively address Michigan’s Arab American voters after Clinton’s speech, she’ll need to distance herself from his remarks, demonstrate empathy, and directly engage with their concerns. Here’s a strategic approach she could take:

Publicly Reaffirm Respect for All Communities

Harris should make a clear statement underscoring her respect for Michigan’s diverse communities, explicitly including Arab Americans and Palestinians. She could acknowledge that recent comments did not reflect her administration’s values and reinforce her commitment to understanding and addressing their concerns. Emphasize the Importance of International Law and Civilian Protection

To regain trust, Harris could affirm her stance on the importance of protecting civilians in conflict zones and respecting international law. This would show that she hears their concerns about collective punishment and disproportionate casualties, countering Clinton’s justification of high civilian death tolls. Hold Listening Sessions with Arab American Leaders

Harris should organize meetings with Arab American community leaders and activists to hear their perspectives on U.S. foreign policy and its impact on Palestinian civilians. A respectful, in-person dialogue could help restore trust and reassure voters that their voices matter in her campaign. Highlight Her Commitment to Diplomacy and a Two-State Solution

To bridge the gap, Harris could stress her commitment to a peaceful solution in the Middle East, including a two-state solution that ensures security for all. This could help remind voters that her long-term vision prioritizes peace and mutual understanding. Deliver a Personal, Empathetic Message

Finally, Harris should address Arab American voters with empathy, acknowledging the pain and frustration caused by the ongoing conflict and the lasting impact on their communities. Expressing understanding on a human level may resonate deeply and help repair the connection.

By handling this with sensitivity, empathy, and a clear stance on respecting international norms, Harris could potentially rebuild support among Michigan’s Arab American voters, reinforcing that her campaign values all communities.