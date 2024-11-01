Breaking News: Musk’s $1 million voter lottery suit sent back to state court

Highlights

A federal judge in Pennsylvania returned to state court a lawsuit against Elon Musk and his political action committee over their $1 million daily giveaway to voters in swing states.

The order came a day after the lawsuit by city District Attorney Larry Krasner was removed to federal court at the request of the Tesla CEO Musk and his America PAC.

Krasner’s lawsuit accuses Musk and the PAC, who are supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, of running an illegal lottery.

A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday sent back to state court a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk and his political action committee seeking to halt a $1 million daily giveaway to registered voters.

The order returning the case to state court in Philadelphia came a day after the suit filed by the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner was removed to federal court at the request of the Tesla CEO Musk and his America PAC.

Krasner’s lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses Musk and the PAC of running an illegal lottery by offering a random cash prize to registered voters in Pennsylvania.

Friday’s ruling sets the stage for Krasner to potentially obtain a quick order in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas blocking America PAC from awarding any more $1 million prizes to registered voters in the state.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert, in ruling remanding the case to the Court of Common Pleas, brushed aside arguments by Musk’s lawyers that the lawsuit should be handled in Philadelphia federal court because the suit references the upcoming federal presidential election.

“But federal question jurisdiction does not turn on a plaintiff’s motivations in filing suit; it turns on whether the legal issues arising from the claims originate in federal or state law,” Pappert wrote.

The judge said Musk and the PAC had not identified “any question of federal law” that must be resolved in the DA’s favor “in order to prove either state-law claim.

Krasner’s office in a statement said, “This ruling is consistent with the argument of the District Attorney that America PAC’s and Mr. Musk’s eleventh hour effort to take the case away from state court in Philadelphia was contrary to law.”

John Summers, an attorney representing Krasner’s office in the case, said, “We await the state court’s scheduling of the hearing” to consider an emergency request to halt the $1 million lottery.

