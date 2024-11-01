Baalbeck International Festival calls for protection of cultural heritage amid Israeli strikes

Thousands of people have fled from Baalbeck, the main city in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, and surrounding areas after Israeli evacuation warnings and aerial bombardment on Wednesday. Every year, the town hosts the Baalbeck International Festival, one of the oldest and most prestigious cultural events in the Middle East. The FRANCE 24’s Sharon Gaffney speaks to the president of the Baalbeck International Festival, Nayla De Freige about the protection of cultural heritage in time of war.

FRANCE24/ AFP