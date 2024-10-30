Obama tells Muslim, Christian, African, and Latin Americans: A vote for Trump is against their own values and interests

Former US President Barack Obama criticized the Muslim supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, especially those who supported him in the last two rallies in Michigan and Madison Park, New York.

In his speech during the election rally, which was held in Philadelphia, Obama blamed some Muslim imams who announced their support for Trump a few days ago, saying, “If you are an American Muslim and you are disturbed by what is happening in the Middle East, why would you put your trust in someone who has issued a ban on Muslims and has repeatedly indicated that you are not part of our American society?”

As his remarks progressed, Obama called out several key voting blocs and made the case that a vote for Trump was against their own interests and values.

“If you’re a Christian and you care deeply about the abortion issue. I understand that, but does that mean you’ll support somebody who seems to violate pretty much every precept of the Ten Commandments?” Obama began, adding

“If you’re a Christian and you care deeply about the abortion issue. I understand that, but does that mean you’ll support somebody who seems to violate pretty much every precept of the Ten Commandments?” Obama said, adding:

And if you are a service member and you’re somewhat conservative and you’re used to voting Republican, I can understand that. But somebody who genuinely does not believe in duty and honor and does not understand why anybody would sacrifice themselves on behalf of their country. Why? Why would you do that?

“If you’re a Muslim American. And you’re upset about what’s happening in the Middle East. Why would you put your faith in somebody who passed a Muslim ban and repeatedly suggested that somehow you weren’t part of our American community?” continued Obama.

“If you’re an African-American or Latino, if you’re from Puerto Rico and you see somebody whose values seem to indicate that you’re not part of their equation. How do you think it’s okay? How can you tell yourself it’s okay as long as our side wins?” added Obama to cheers.

As his remarks progressed, Obama called out several key voting blocs and made the case that a vote for Trump was against their own interests and values.

“If you’re a Christian and you care deeply about the abortion issue. I understand that, but does that mean you’ll support somebody who seems to violate pretty much every precept of the Ten Commandments?” Obama began, adding