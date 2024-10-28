Several Lebanese leaders condemn the destruction of the statue of the late Emir Majid Arslan

The head of “We Are All Beirut” group, former Minister Mohammad Choucair, condemned the the destruction of Amir Majid Arslan’s statue in the Khaldeh area, south of the capital Beirut.. He considered destruction as a cowardly act that cannot undermine the value and symbolism of the man of independence, Amir Majid, nor his family, known for their patriotism, but rather constitutes an insult to all honorable Lebanese, who remember and appreciate the struggles of this man, who, along with the best leaders of Lebanon, paid a great price for the independence of this country, its freedom, and the dignity of its people.

Lebanon’s Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Al-Aql Abil Mona contacted , Talal Arslan, son of the late Emir Majid Arslan to condemn the destruction of the statue of his father, calling him ” the hero of independence”, and calling on the security and judicial authorities to uncover the perpetrators and punish them

Also The Progressive Socialist Party condemned in the strongest terms the incident of destroying the statue of Emir Majid Arslan in Khaldeh, and called on all security agencies to quickly uncover the perpetrators and refer them to the competent judiciary.

About Emir Majid Arslan

Emir Majid Toufic Arslan was a Lebanese Druze leader and a national political figure with a role in Lebanon’s independence, a long-running Member of the Lebanese Parliament. During his time as a government minister, he held number of important ministerial portfolios, most notably Defense, Health, Telecommunications, Agriculture and Justice.

He has been the longest serving Lebanese politician in a ministerial office and was elected as the Defense Minister for twenty two times

Lebanon’s 1943 independence

Emir Majid Arslan was the leader of the independence of Lebanon in 1943 when former president Bechara El Khoury with fellow ministers were taken to prison to Rachaya by the French. After World War I, in 1918, the French established control over Lebanon by virtue of a League of Nations Mandate. In 1943, the leaders of the country together with the ministers held a national convention and drew up a National Pact stating that:

Lebanon is an independent country with an Arab aspect, Lebanon is to be led by neither East nor West, No to Colonialism, Religious sects are to be represented in ministries and all governmental posts, The Lebanese government should bring under its control customs, railways and the Regie tobacco monopoly. The Lebanese government should supervise and control its borders.

On 10 November 1943, the French retaliated by arresting former Lebanese President Bechara El Khoury, Prime Minister Riad Solh and ministers Camille Chamoun, Adel Osseiran and Abdul Hamid Karami. The French used Senegalese mercenaries to transport these political prisoners to Rashaya Fort in the Beqaa Valley. Ministers Majid Arslan, Sabri Hamadeh and Habib Abi Shahla escaped the arrest because they were not in their homes that night. One of Emir Majid’s brothers also escaped

