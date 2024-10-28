Khamenei’s X account in Hebrew has been suspended

The Hebrew X/Twitter account opened by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been suspended after just two posts.

The suspension comes hours after the account posted a message saying “The Zionist regime made a mistake. It erred in its calculations on Iran. We will cause it to understand what kind of strength, ability, initiative, and will the Iranian nation has.”

X, formerly known as Twitter, bans content of “Violent and hateful entities,” but the guidelines make an exception for posts from “state or governmental entities.”

JP/ ToI