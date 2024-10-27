Key points about Israel’s deadly air strikes on Iran

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on October 26, 2024. © Atta Kenare, AFP

Israel on Saturday launched a series of air strikes on what it described as “precise military targets” in Iran, with numerous explosions heard in the Iranian capital Tehran. The Iranian army said two soldiers were killed.

Israel said Saturday that it had launched strikes against Iran in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage and attacks on Israel by Tehran-backed militant groups over the past year.

Overnight strikes

Israel said it was carrying out “precise strikes on military targets in Iran”. Numerous explosions were heard around the Iranian capital Tehran, AFP journalists said.

Iranian state TV said that the blasts heard around the capital were due to the “activation of the air defence system” against an Israeli attack.

The Iranian army said two soldiers were killed by the strikes in a statement carried by state television.

The Israeli military said it had struck Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities and surface-to-air missile arrays.

Iran suspended all flights while the attack was under way, the aviationauthority announced.

Iranian media said no fire or explosions had been reported at a main oil refinery near the capital.

Iran had in recent weeks warned that any attack on its “infrastructure” would provoke an “even stronger response”.

According to an October 14 report in the Washington Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had told US President Joe Biden that he intended to strike Iran’s military sites, and not to target nuclear or oil infrastructure.

US officials said that targets did not include energy infrastructure or Iran’s nuclear facilities.

However, FRANCE 24’s correspondent in Tehran, Saeed Azimi, said air defences were activated near a sensitive nuclear site in Iran.

Syrian state news agency SANA said Israel had also carried out strikes on targets in central and southern Syria.

Iran and Syria are allies in the so-called “axis of resistance” that also includes Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s aims

The Israeli military said it had launched the strikes “in response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel”.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” it said.

Israel had vowed revenge against Tehran for its October 1 missile attack on Israel.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had said Israel’s retaliation would be “deadly, precise and surprising”.

Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Tehran-backed leaders belonging to Hamas and Hezbollah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

It was Tehran’s second-ever direct assault on Israeli territory, following an April attack in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s consular annex in Damascus.

Israel has been fighting Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7, 2023 attack which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group, also backed by Tehran, has fired missiles at Israel in solidarity with Hamas since the Hamas attack which triggered Israel’s massive military assault in Gaza.

Global reaction

The international community on Saturday warned Israel and Iran against escalating the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Israel’s “response was an exercise in self-defence and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran’s attack against Israel that targeted Israel’s most populous city”, National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters, stressing that the United States did not participate in the operation.

“It is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region,” he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Iran should not respond to Israel’s strikes while Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Iran against any “escalation”.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she was also concerned about “the ongoing explosive escalation” in the region.

Saudi Arabia condemned Israel and also warned against any further expansion of the conflict in the Middle East while Jordan said the strikes were “in violation of international law and (Iran’s) sovereignty, and a dangerous escalation that leads to more tension in the region”.

