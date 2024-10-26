Time to end the Iran-Israel show of violence and pave the way to a new, peaceful and prosperous Middle East

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

It appears that both Iran and Israel are presenting their responses and interpretations of recent strikes as strategic moves, likely with the intent to project strength without escalating tensions beyond control. Israel frames the strikes as a necessary response to ongoing threats from Iran and its allies, while Iran, in downplaying the Israeli action, may aim to maintain a posture of resilience and avoid publicly acknowledging any significant impact.

Yossi Mekelberg’s assessment that “the show is over” likely refers to a perception that both nations are aiming to de-escalate openly hostile postures for now. By publicly diminishing the impact of Israel’s actions, Iran may seek to save face domestically and internationally, even as Israel conveys its defensive capabilities by claiming a 99% interception rate on Iranian missiles. This balance of narratives allows both countries to reinforce their deterrent strategies without necessarily committing to full-scale confrontation.

Concerns over the “Day After”

The “day after” phase often carries even more risk, with both sides assessing the fallout and considering new strategies. If the back-and-forth escalates or drags on, the likelihood of deeper regional instability increases, impacting not only Israel and Iran but also neighboring countries and possibly triggering broader proxy conflicts. On the other hand, if both nations recognize the value of keeping things contained, there might be a cooling-off period, albeit temporary, allowing for regional actors and mediators to push for a more lasting de-escalation.

New Middle East

The concern for the new Middle East vision is well-placed, especially with the progress being made under leaders like Mohammed bin Salman, who are pushing for economic diversification, modernization, and regional cooperation. The ongoing tension between Iran and Israel risks not only derailing these aspirations but also reigniting old rivalries that the region has been striving to overcome. A Middle East free of violence would allow these transformative projects to flourish, attracting investment and fostering stability.

For lasting peace, greater diplomatic engagement and perhaps regional coalitions focused on non-interference could support this vision, providing economic and social incentives over conflict. This approach could also set a strong example for what a peaceful Middle East can achieve.