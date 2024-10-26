Sound of explosions heard near Tehran as Israel strikes military targets in Iran. Live

Photo: Israel’s military described the attack Saturday as “precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” without immediately elaborating.

The Israeli army says it is conducting strikes on military targets in Iran in response to what it said were months of attacks by Iran and its proxies in the region. There has been no immediate comment from Iran.

Several explosions have been reported in and around Tehran. Air defence systems activated in the capital as Iranian media report none of the military sites belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been hit.

Gaza’s civil defence agency says 12 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli drone strikes on people waiting to receive desperately needed humanitarian aid in the besieged north.

UN human rights chief says Israel’s northern Gaza assault“could amount to atrocity crimes … extending to crimes against humanity”.

In Gaza, at least 42,847 people have been killed and 100,544 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.

There was a lot of speculation that this strike was going to be imminent because US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was supposed to be in the region for, perhaps, a week.

That trip in the region did not last a week. It only lasted a few days. Then he went on to London where he met with several Arab leaders to discuss the situation in the region.

The fact that he left earlier than had been anticipated – and the fact that we know the US has been discussing so often with Israel the scope of this potential attack against Iran – there was a lot of speculation in the media that perhaps this strike could be happening much sooner rather than later.

Al Jazeera