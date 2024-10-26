Israel concludes strikes on Iran: No escalation expected as Tehran downplays strikes

- The IDF said the three waves of strikes were in response to “months of continuous attacks” from Iran and its regional allies. On Oct. 1, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in retaliation for its assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.
- Iran’s National Air Defense headquarters said military centers were hit in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam. Two soldiers were killed, according to the Iranian army. Explosions could be heard in the capital, Tehran, but the city itself was not directly hit.
- There have been no reports of Iranian nuclear facilities or oil fields being hit, targets that the U.S. had previously urged Israel to refrain from striking.
- While the U.S. was made aware of the strikes ahead of time, it was not involved in the action, U.S. defense officials say.
- A senior administration official said tonight’s strikes “should be the end of the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran.”
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken finished a diplomatic tour to Israel and Saudi Arabia yesterday, where he attempted to calm spiraling regional tensions and continued to push for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel.
- Good News: The fact that Iran is downplaying Israel’s strikes on the country is “good news,” says Yossi Mekelberg, a senior consulting fellow with Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Program.
- Largest attack: Israel’s overnight air strikes on Iran represented the largest direct attack on Iranian territory since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, says Matthew Savill, Military Sciences Director at the Royal United Services Institute.
- Self Defense: Iran’s foreign ministry said today that it “strongly condemns” Israel’s overnight strikes on the nation, and that the attacks represented a “clear violation of international law.”
- A video posted on X appears to show Iranian air defenses intercepting Israeli projectiles over Tehran before dawn.
NBC
#BreakingNews: A video shows intense engagement by #Tehran’s air defenses, likely targeting #Israeli drones—all successfully intercepted. #US officials claim #Israel’s attack on #Iran is expected to last "several hours." pic.twitter.com/mouyFGPTwo— NewWorldOrderObserver (@Mostafa_Fathi_S) October 26, 2024
