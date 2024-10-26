Israel ‘Bombs’ IRGC HQ In Tehran, watch

Israel launched its first wave of retaliatory strikes on Iran early morning. Multiple explosions were reported across Tehran and Karaj cities and also in Iraq and Syria. Some Israel media reports claimed that IRGC HQ in Tehran was hit. The IDF said that it targeted Iranian military with precise airstrikes. Unverified footage on social media showed plumes of smoke emanating from Tehran and tense situation at Iran’s airport. Watch for more details

Follow live updates as Israel retaliates against Iran

Times of India