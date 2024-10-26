Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after Iran strikes were concluded, Live updates

Hezbollah had fired about 80 projectiles across the border into Israel Saturday afternoon, hours after after Israel said it concluded its attacks against Iran. (Reuters Photo)

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel while Israel’s air defenses shot down four drones launched from Lebanon by the Iran-backed terror group on Saturday, according to Israeli media reports. The attack triggered air raid sirens in the Upper and Western Galilee as well as the northern border cities and towns of Kiryat Shmona, Metula and Tel Hai, but no injuries were reported, Time of Israel reported . The attacks came after Israel said it concluded its strikes against Iran.

Here is what we Know about Israeli strikes against Iran and the situation in the region

Israeli army has carried out strikes on military targets in Iran in response to what it said were months of attacks by “Iran and its proxies” in the region.

Iran’s military says two soldiers killed in Israeli strikes that targeted military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran.

Israel announced hours ago that it concluded its strikes against Iran

The UN fears “atrocity crimes” are being carried out in northern Gaza as Israel’s siege and “non-stop” bombing of the territory enters a fourth week.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 41 people were killed and 133 wounded in Israeli attacks across the country on Friday.

In Gaza, at least 42,847 people have been killed and 100,544 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.

Western inaction slammed: An emergency medicine doctor who has volunteered extensively in hospitals across Gaza and Lebanon has condemned what he calls “the lack of any reaction” from most Western governments following the recent Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Microsoft fired employees who organised vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza. Microsoft fired two employees on Friday who organized a vigil at the company’s headquarters for Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

This comes after Google fired last April 28 workers for protesting $1.2 billion Israel contract

Mixed reactions in Israel to strikes on Iran

Israelis have reacted with mixed emotions to the country’s strikes on Iran. While some hoped for de-escalation, others expressed confidence in the military’s ability to defend them.

