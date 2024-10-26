2 killed, 7 hurt after Hezbollah rocket hits Majd al-Krum, an Arab town in North Israel

Photo credit ME Eye

Two people were killed and seven injured on Friday after rockets fired by Hezbollah struck the northern Arab town of Majd al-Krum, as several barrages from Lebanon targeted the north, according to report by the Times of Israel

Arjwan Manaa, 19, and Hassan Suad, 21, succumbed to critical wounds sustained when a rocket hit near a minimarket in the town. Manaa was working as a cashier and Suad was a customer who was there buying produce.

Television footage from the scene showed the blood-stained floor around the cash register and bags of fruit and vegetables still on the counter.

About Majd al-Krum

It is an Arab town located in the Galilee in Israel‘s Northern District . Its inhabitants are primarily Muslim. In 2022 it had a population of 15,777

Majd al-Krum is an ancient site in the heart of the Galilee, situated in the northwestern end of the Beit HaKerem Valley, called al-Shaghur in Arabic, at the foot of Jabal Mahüz. It is the largest Arab locality in the valley. It historically derived its importance from its position in the valley