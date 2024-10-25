Al-Mayadeen says cameraman killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

Israel kills 3 journalists in south Lebanon

Al-Mayadeen, a pro-Iranian broadcaster, said early on Friday that an Israeli strike on Hasbaya in southern Lebanon killed one of its cameramen.

Lebanon’s state news agency said three journalists were killed in the strike that it said had targeted a residence of media personnel.

The SKeyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom (SKeyes) in the Arab Levant revealed the names of the journalists who were killed in the Israeli raid that targeted the journalists’ residence in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon. SKeyes announced in a tweet on its website: “A new Israeli war crime with a raid targeting the residence of the press crews in Hasbaya, killing Al-Manar TV cameraman Wissam Qassem, Al-Mayadeen TV cameraman Ghassan Najjar, and Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda. A number of journalists and photographers from other channels were also injured.”

At around 3:00 AM on Friday, Israeli aircraft targeted a “chalet complex” in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon, where a number of journalists were residing. The strike resulted in the martyrdom of a number of them, including photographers and technicians.