Bassil: Hezbollah hijacked Lebanon’s pretext of self defense

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, confirmed that the ongoing war began with Hezbollah’s attack on Israel to support Gaza, noting that Hezbollah has hijacked Lebanon’s pretext of self defense pretext of self-defense by supporting Gaza.”

Bassil told Al Arabiya: “We disagreed with Hezbollah because of the current war, and we are no longer allied with it .”

He added that “Hezbollah has weakened its position and exposed its military power,” noting that “Lebanon is completely exposed to Israeli attacks.”

He stressed that “Israel’s project is a threat to the entire Arab region.”

He held Israel responsible for the aggression against Lebanon and held Hezbollah responsible for the strategic mistake regarding the unity of the arenas, stressing that the policy of the unity of the arenas is in the interest of other countries and not in the interest of Lebanon.

He believed that Iran is using Hezbollah’ and its Lebanese fighters to fight its war with Israel a stressing the Iran must fight Israel directly and not through Lebanese people

He added: “We are facing the danger of internal strife and Lebanon is facing an existential and divisive danger, and I call for administrative decentralization and not division.”

He continued: “My main fear today is chaos in Lebanon.”

Regarding the unity of the Christian ranks, he said: “I support the unity of the Lebanese components and not the unity of the Christian ranks.”

Bassil considered that “Hezbollah made a mistake when it worked on the unity of the Shiite house at the expense of Lebanon.”

Regarding the support of the head of the Lebanese Forces Party to reach Baabda Palace, he said: “I understand Samir Geagea’s ambitions, but I will not support his projects.”

He continued: “We do not have a single candidate for the presidency, and there is a list, and I presented a list of candidates for the presidency to Berri.”

Regarding the presidential chances of of the army commander , Bassil pointed out that “the army commander does not have a project to make Lebanon successful and does not unite the Lebanese.”

File photo: Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil (R) , with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah at an undisclosed location . Bassil , who is the most despised politician in Lebanon aspired to replace his father- in -law Michel Aoun as the president when his term expired in October 2022 and has been lobbying for Hezbollah support as Aoun did before him , but Hezbollah decided to support Suleiman Franjieh instead a move that caused a rift between the 2 parties

Bassil and his father-in-law , former president Michel Aoun have been allied with Hezbollah since 2006. According to political observers this alliance gave Hezbollah the Christian political cover to take over the country . Under Hezbollah Lebanon became the statelet and Hezbollah became the state , the observers say, stressing that “the decision to attack Israel starting October 8, 2023 was purely Hezbollah’s , not even caretaker PM Najib Mikati was ever consulted on this matter ” one observer told Ya Libnan, pointing fingers at Bassil for being hypocritical and blaming him for helping in the collapse of Lebanon as a state .