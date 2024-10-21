US envoy is holding ceasefire talks in Lebanon as

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon October 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT Oct 21 (Reuters) – U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is holding talks with Lebanese officials in Beirut on Monday on conditions for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after Israel struck branches across Lebanon of a financial institution linked to the group.

Diplomacy has failed to cool down Israel’s raging conflicts with its two most dangerous and heavily armed regional militia foes – Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Palestinian Gaza Strip – which are grinding into a second year.

Washington is hoping for a new push for peace in the Middle East following Israel’s killing last week of Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas and architect of the attacks on Israeli towns last year that precipitated Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip.

U.S. officials are seeking to broker a truce in Lebanon, where Israel launched a ground campaign over the past month. It has killed most of the senior leadership of Hezbollah, an Iran-backed movement which says it is fighting Israel on behalf of the Palestinians.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said there was no alternative to U.N. Resolution 1701, but he added that “new understandings” could be reached to implement it, a statement issued by his office said on Monday.

A U.N. peacekeeping mission is mandated by Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, to help the Lebanese army keep its southern border area with Israel free of weapons or armed personnel other than those of the Lebanese state.

The Israeli military said on Monday its warplanes struck short-range missile launchers in southern Lebanon which were directed towards northern Israeli settlements. Fifteen launchers were hit, it said.

Overnight, Israel attacked sites in Beirut, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley targeting the branches of a banking system that Israel says is run by Hezbollah to finance its operations. Hundreds of families fled homes near the targeted locations ahead of the strikes, though no casualties were immediately reported.

“Strike, strike, strike with planes and drones, and we don’t know who they are targeting and who will die each day,” said Micheline Jabbour, who works in a Beirut pastry shop.

The Israeli military said before its overnight attacks that it was targeting the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, an alternative to the Lebanese banking system which the U.S. has said is used by Hezbollah to manage its finances.

The association has more than 30 branches across Lebanon including 15 in densely populated parts of central Beirut and its suburbs.

There was no immediate statement from the organisation, Hezbollah or the Lebanese government.

U.S. envoy Hochstein is currently meeting Mikati and speaker of parliament Nabih Berri and former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on Monday at Berri’s residence in Ain Tineh . Berri told the Al-Arabiya broadcaster over the weekend that Hochstein’s visit was “the last chance before the U.S. elections” to reach a truce.

Berri has been engaged in efforts to reach a ceasefire I Lebanon.

Beirut residents, already suffering from a devastating financial crisis, said they had little expectation that the U.S. official’s visit would bring a breakthrough.

“I see it dragging on, I see it taking longer. It’s still a play; where are we going? No one knows. Anyone who tells you they know is lying, especially these so-called leaders that appear on TV—they don’t know what they’re saying,” said Tony Rawandos, 61, owner of a car workshop.

Israel’s military has not slowed down its offensives and is also preparing to retaliate for an Iranian missile barrage earlier this month, though Washington has pressed it not to strike Iranian energy facilities or nuclear sites.

Iran has complained to the U.N. nuclear watchdog about Israel’s threats against its nuclear sites, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

The U.S. military has rushed its advanced anti-missile system to Israel, which is now “in place”, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a trip to Kyiv.

Austin declined to say whether the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, was operational. But he added: “We have the ability to put it into operation very quickly and we’re on pace with our expectations.”

ISRAELI CONDITIONS

Israel’s campaign in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes. It says its aim is to drive Hezbollah fighters from the border region so tens of thousands of Israelis can return to homes they were forced to flee over the past year from Hezbollah cross-border fire in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has given the United States a document with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials.

Israel demands its forces be allowed to engage in “active enforcement” to make sure Hezbollah does not rearm near the border, and wants its air force to have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

A U.S. official told Axios it was highly unlikely that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel’s conditions.

Over the last year, Lebanese officials estimate that more than 2,400 people have been killed. Fifty-nine people have been killed in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights over the same period, say Israeli authorities.

