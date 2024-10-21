Mikati: Hezbollah agreed to comply with UN resolution 1701, a move that could lead to ceasefire in Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that “Hezbollah has agreed to comply with UN Resolution 1701,” stressing that “we as government adhere to Resolution 1701 because it gives us stability.” He pointed out in an interview with Al Arabiya that “there have been no contacts with Hezbollah since the middle of last month,” stressing that “the Taif Agreement is our pillar of stability.” He stressed that “the diplomatic solution is still on the table.”

He added, “The Lebanese army must be brought into the south of the Litani River, and we must save blood and destruction and implement Resolution 1701 in Lebanon.”

According to reliable sources, both the US and Israel added a plus (+) sign for 1701

According to reliable sources Israel and the US want Hezbollah to withdraw several miles north from the green line separating Israel and Lebanon. This is reportedly what the + means

The other resolution the majority of the Lebanese would like to implement is 1459 which calls for disarming all militia in Lebanon

All the militias in Lebanon handed over their arms in 1990 at the end of the civil war but Hezbollah which was and still is allied with the Syrian regime ( which was at the time occupying Lebanon ) refused to hand over its arms.