Israeli army demolished watchtower and fence at UN site in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL says

The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement that an Israeli army bulldozer had demolished an observation tower and perimeter fence of a U.N. position in Marwahin in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
Reuters
