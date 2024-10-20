Leaked top-secret  documents show Israeli plan to attack Iran 

The United States is increasingly concerned after top secret documents showing Israel‘s plans for a potential retaliatory strike on Iran were leaked to an Iranian Telegram account on Friday.

The documents, which have markings showing they are only to be seen by the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, describe Israel moving munitions around and Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, seemingly in preparation for an attack on Iran, according to a CNN report.

The documents are dated Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 and were leaked to a Telegram account called “Middle East Spectator.” One document says it was compiled by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, while another is sourced to the National Security Agency.

A U.S. official told CNN the leak is “deeply concerning.”

The leak comes as Israel weighs a response to the missile barrage launched by Iran on Oct. 1. Escalating the tensions in the region even further, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly avoided an assassination attempt after his residence in Caesarea was hit by a drone launched from Lebanon earlier Saturday. Netanyahu and his wife were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

It is not clear whether the documents were deliberately leaked or if they were hacked.

Washington Examiner